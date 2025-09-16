100 jobs to go as plywood plant closes

South Waikato Mayor Gary Petley. Photo: Supplied

More than 100 more staff from Tokoroa's local plywood manufacturing plant are set to lose their jobs as the company looks to source supply from overseas.

Carter Holt Harvey is looking to close its Tokoroa-based plant and import ply from overseas, with the loss of up to 119 full-time jobs.

South Waikato Mayor Gary Petley told Midday Report he was shocked at the news of more possible job losses in the district.

"This doesn't help us one little bit," he said.

"I believe that staff were notified yesterday and were given time to go home and go over those issues with their family..."

It sounded like it was a done deal, he said.

Petley added that Tokoroa was resilient, but central government needed to do more to help the community.

This follows OJI Fibre Solutions cutting 130 jobs after it closed the country's last paper making machine at the neighbouring Kinleith site this year in June.

Carter Holt Harvey's site in Eves Valley near Nelson is also being closed from next month, with the loss of 140 jobs.

The plywood manufacturing plant redundancies are set to take effect in November, Petley said.