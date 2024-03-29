13 cars seized, three arrested at Christchurch show

Photo: Getty Images

Police have arrested three people and seized 13 cars for doing burnouts during the Chrome car show in Christchurch earlier this month.

A further 11 people must appear in court.

Police issued more than 30 speeding fines, with one driver caught doing 104km/h in a 50km/h zone, while several others were in excess of 80km/h in the same areas, Sergeant Luke Vaughan said today.

The show was held on the weekend of March 1-3 and attracted more than 500 vehicles and enthusiasts, Sgt Vaughan said.

“Our staff will continue to take action against antisocial road users. Drivers doing burnouts not only causes significant road damage, but also endangers other people on the road.

“Police also wish to thank the members of the community for their ongoing assistance in reporting their concerns and urge the public to continue to do so when they see illegal road user activity.”

People who wanted to report incidents could call police on 111, or 105 if it is after the fact, “with as much detail as you can safely gather, like number plates and descriptions or footage of vehicles”, he said.

Alternatively, people could report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.