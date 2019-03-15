17mins of terror: Mosque gunman livestreamed shooting

*Content warning: Some people may find details in this report disturbing

A horrific shooting at a Christchurch mosque was livestreamed for 17 minutes by the gunman.

The shooter who identified himself in the video is allegedly a white, 28-year-old Australian-born man.

The livestream began as the gunman drove to the Al Noor Mosque in Deans Ave, parking his car in a nearby driveway.

The beige stationwagon contains a cache of weapons and ammunition in the front passenger seat and boot, along with petrol canisters.

He then armed himself and walked into the mosque, with the first victim shot in the doorway.

The gunman was armed with at least one semi-automatic firearm and multiple ammunition clips. Messages in white writing were scrawled on the gun and ammunition.

Once inside he began shooting indiscriminately. A second victim tried to crawl for their life in the main hallway but was shot several more times.

People cowering in corners of a room were all shot as the gunman blocked the hallway, cutting off anyone's attempt to escape.

The gunman stalked the mosque rooms firing repeatedly, stopping several times to re-load.

He then exited the mosque through the front door - after just under three minutes inside and headed into the street – firing random shots as cars drove past.

He returned to a beige Subaru stationwagon parked in a nearby driveway to get more ammunition from the boot.

He fired more shots on the street at no apparent target and said: "Looks like we won't get the bird today boys".

He then re-entered the mosque to check for survivors – and began firing again into the people lying motionless.

The 17-minute video ends as the gunman drives away from the scene at speed.

In a lenghty manifesto published online the supposed shooter outlined who he was and why he carried out the massacre at the Christchurch mosque.