$200k Lotto win for lucky Otago punter

They may not have struck the Powerball jackpot but a lucky Otago Lotto player will still walk away with $200,000 from tonight's draw.

The first division winning ticket was sold to an Otago punter online via MyLotto.

Tonight's $4.2 million Powerball winning ticket was sold at Hobsonville Four Square in Auckland.

Tonight’s win comes just a few days after a Christchurch Powerball player won a life-changing $10.5 million, and only one month after the Must Be Won draw, where ten lucky winners shared the $50 million jackpot.

“Eleven lucky winners have become overnight multi-millionaires with Powerball in the last month,” said Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

“We’re thrilled for all of our recent winners. It’s been amazing listening to their unique stories, and helping them navigate their way through this life-changing time is such a privilege.”

The other first division winning tickets were sold at Greymouth New World, Glendene Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto in Auckland.