'Absolutely tragic': Three still missing after Marlborough crash

Emergency services at the scene in Tuamarina, where a car drove into a river, October 2024. Photo: RNZ

Marlborough's mayor is describing the crash where a car plunged into a river north of Blenheim as heartbreaking.

A crane is now at the scene of a car crash in Tuamarina, where three people are still unaccounted for after a car went into the river.

Police divers are joining the search for those missing after the car crashed off the road at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Bush Road and into the Tuamarina River at 1.45am on Sunday.

Two injured occupants were able to get out of the car to safety, while three others remained unaccounted for.

State Highway 1 was closed for some time but is now open, although there may be brief closures again later.

Nadine Taylor said her heart went out to everyone involved.

"It's an absolutely tragic event for whichever families and community it hits. It's going to be a heartbreaking day for some families somewhere when they receive this news, and it's life-changing news."

The two who escaped were transported to hospital with moderate injuries.

The Police National Dive Squad was expected to arrive in Marlborough around midday.