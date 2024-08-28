Accused's calls intercepted after wife's death

Philip Polkinghorne is on trial for the murder of his wife Pauline Hanna. Photo: RNZ

By Lucy Xia of RNZ

Warning: This story mentions suicide.

Police intercepted Philip Polkinghorne's calls for weeks following his wife's death, the High Court in Auckland has been told.

The Crown argues that Polkinghorne, a former eye surgeon, murdered Pauline Hanna on Easter Monday in 2021 and staged it as a suicide.

Polkinghorne's defence argues that she committed suicide after struggles with depression and pressures from her work in managing the Covid-19 vaccine rollout during the pandemic.

During cross-examination of Senior Sergeant Chris Allan, one of the detectives investigating the case, jurors heard that Polkinghorne's phone was lawfully intercepted following Hanna's death.

Allan said a search surveillance device warrant was issued on April 6 and was effective for 21 days.

Jurors have been told that in one intercepted call, Polkinghorne called pathologist Rexon Tse to ask for a second autopsy.

Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield, KC, said the call was made on the afternoon of April 8, which Allan confirmed today.

Allan conceded that, at that time, Polkinghorne had not yet been informed by police of any preliminary findings of an autopsy of Hanna done on April 6.

Digital forensic analyst queried about phone

Jun Lee, a digital forensic analyst from the police's national hi-tech crime group, was called in last minute by the Crown to give evidence on activities on Hanna's mobile phone before she died.

Lee had been tasked with analysing background data from her iPhone.

He said raw database from the phone showed there was no user interaction with the phone after 10.47pm, the night before Hanna was found dead.

He said the data he analysed would have picked up any sort of interaction, including any unlocking of the screen, any movement of the phone or use of applications on it.

On Tuesday, the defence presented evidence during cross-examination claiming that Hanna composed a message on her phone about 4am on the morning she was found dead.

During cross-examination by Mansfield, Lee was asked whether in his experience, the background data has ever been unreliable, to which Lee said no.

Mansfield also asked whether the phone log entry would register if someone started to create a message but later abandoned it.

Lee said that draft would not have been recorded on the phone, as the iOS system - unlike the Android system - does not save drafts of messages not sent.

On Thursday, the cross-examination of Lee would continue, and the defence was expected to begin its opening statements.

Where to get help

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7) or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: free counselling for 5 to 19 years old, online chat 11am-10.30pm 7days/week or free phone 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 11am-11pm Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm or text 832 Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463 (6pm-9pm)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.