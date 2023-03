Anti-trans activist arrives in NZ

Anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull at Auckland Airport tonight ahead of her Let Women Speak tour. Photo: NZ Herald

Controversial British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull has arrived in New Zealand, after a court bid preventing her entry failed earlier today.

There did not appear to be any protesters waiting for Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, at Auckland International Airport tonight. However, security guards were in the terminal and told The New Zealand Herald they were there for her arrival.

A last-minute bid in the High Court to stop Keen-Minshull, who calls herself a women’s rights activist, from entering New Zealand failed earlier today.

On arrival, Keen-Minshull said tomorrow’s event at Albert Park in central Auckland would give women “who feel gaslit by the state [the ability] to speak about the rights they are losing”.

She expected trans-rights activists would be present and claimed “men [trans women] would come out. They’ve already threatened to be aggressive”, she said.

When asked if she felt safe, Keen-Minshull said she felt New Zealand was “insane”.

One of Keen-Minshull’s security guards interrupted her and told the Herald: “There won’t be any trouble tomorrow”.

When challenged on her controversial views, Keen-Minshull said she remained steadfast, asserting that transgender people made New Zealand women feel unsafe.

Keen-Minshull is here for her Let Women Speak tour and has faced criticism from the LQBTQ+ community, politicians and social commentators for her assertion that people could not change their sex.

She has also faced criticism over the attendance of neo-Nazis at her rally in Melbourne recently. She told the Herald she and her ideas were not associated with Nazism and didn't know why they had turned up.

The presence of a group of men doing Nazi salutes follows Keen-Minshull’s history of having been interviewed by fringe neo-Nazi media internationally several times since she first built a public presence.

An online petition was also earlier launched calling for her to be kept out of New Zealand.

Before leaving Australia, she told the Herald she had been contacted by police ahead of her arrival.

“The police are worried about my safety in your country,” she said.

“They want to know where I am and make sure I’ve got contacts for them.”

Her rallies elsewhere have attracted strong opposition from trans rights activists, who have often outnumbered her supporters. Keen-Minshull’s views have been called vitriolic and dangerous.

Counter-protests to Keen-Minshull have been arranged for both the Auckland and Wellington “Let Women Speak” events.

Security company cancels

It was earlier revealed by the Herald that a New Zealand security firm pulled out at the last minute ahead of one of her rallies, leaving Keen-Minshull facing a $10,000 bill to hire a replacement.

The activist said her Australian tour had been dogged by last-minute cancellations from companies, including security and sound system operators.

“A company in Wellington just refused, just won’t protect us,” Keen-Minshull said.

She blamed the situation on being badly defamed because “most people really hate women”.

She also revealed in a lengthy YouTube address the need for half a dozen minders for the New Zealand leg of the tour, which kicks off tomorrow in Auckland at Albert Park.

“I am so looking forward to meeting the women in New Zealand.”

High Court case fails

Rainbow community groups Gender Minorities Aotearoa, InsideOUT Koāra and Auckland Pride jointly filed a judicial review application yesterday seeking an interim order to prevent Keen-Minshull’s arrival.

After a two-hour hearing in the High Court at Wellington this morning, which heard from the coalition of rainbow groups, Crown Law and intervenors the New Zealand Free Speech Union, High Court Justice Gendall declined the application.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) announced earlier this week, after a review of whether Keen-Minshull should be allowed in, that she did not meet the high threshold to be considered an excluded person under Section 16 of the Immigration Act 2009.

The INZ assessment took into account the events in Melbourne, where her speaking event drew a crowd, including people who were seen giving Nazi salutes and shouting slurs, Minister for Immigration Michael Wood said earlier this week.

“Like many New Zealanders I would prefer it if Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull never set foot in New Zealand. I find many of her views repugnant, and am concerned by the way in which she courts some of the most vile people and groups around, including white supremacists,” Wood has said.

“As we look towards her events for this coming weekend, the welfare and safety of our transgender community is front of mind. Event organisers maintain the primary responsibility to ensure they run a safe and secure event and police have advised they will also be in attendance to ensure public safety.

“I condemn her inflammatory, vile and incorrect worldviews, and will always stand alongside those New Zealanders who use their own right to free speech against those who wish to take society backwards.”

In dismissing the application, Justice Gendall said he had sympathy for the applicants.

“My sympathy for the applicants’ position is grounded largely in the information provided by the applicants and the Crown, which to my eye, appears to clearly raise issues of public order.

“This is a finely balanced decision. I accept the applicants have indeed raised a possible case upon which it might be said to be arguable that no reasonable minister could have concluded that Section 16 of the Immigration Act is not to be invoked.”