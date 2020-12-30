Appeal for missing teenager last seen at Rhythm and Vines

fletcherwongsupplied.png Police and search and rescue teams are out looking for the teenager. Photo / NZ Police

Police are appealing for sightings of a teenager who has been reported missing from the Rhythm and Vines festival.

Fletcher Wong, 19, was last seen walking out the admissions area of the Gisborne festival site at 2am on Tuesday morning.

He was wearing a black hoodie and shorts.

Police and search and rescue teams are looking for Wong and making inquiries as to his whereabouts.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information which can help Gisborne Police is asked to call 105 and quote file number 201229/8089.