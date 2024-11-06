Armed police raid property linked to Mongols MC gang

A large police presence was seen at the Cuffs Rd property in Wainoni, Christchurch, on Wednesday morning. Photo: Google

Three gang associates have been arrested after armed police raided a Christchurch property linked to the Mongols MC gang on Wednesday.

A large police presence, including members of the armed offender's squad, surrounded the Cuffs Rd property in Wainoni, just days before the gang is set to hold an event to mark its fifth anniversary in the city.

Canterbury district commander Superintendent Tony Hill said three associates of the Mongols MC were arrested after a search warrant was executed at the Wainoni address this morning.

He said officers searched the property and spoke to four occupants as part of an ongoing investigation.

"An amount of suspected stolen property was recovered from the address. Subsequently, three men, aged 23, 24 and 26 have been arrested and face property-related charges.

"Our investigation is ongoing. Police will continue to have a visible presence around the gathering of gang members currently underway in Canterbury."

The Mongols established a presence in Christchurch in 2019, based out of a fortified gang pad off State Highway 1 in Burnham.

Gang members from across New Zealand are expected to arrive at the Burnham property for the anniversary event from November 7-10.

Police have also planned a major operation during the event.

Hill earlier said additional officers have been drafted in from the Southern and Tasman districts to help.

“We do have a considerable resource, and have been putting quite a bit of planning into how we’re going to police them while they’re here,” Hill told Stuff.

“We’re prepared for multiple contingencies. We will be monitoring their behaviour very closely over the period, if they’re not behaving appropriately then we will be taking appropriate action quite swiftly.”

A neighbour of the Wainoni house told chrislynchmedia.com they saw people in handcuffs outside the property surrounded by police this morning.

Armed police could be heard calling out to the occupants. “Come out now with your hands up ... we have you surrounded.”