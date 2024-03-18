Armed police swarm Auckland CBD

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Multiple squads of police officers armed with rifles and tactical gear went into the Goodview Apartment Hotel in central Auckland after a reported gun sighting.
The standoff lasted more than two hours.
A cordon on Hobson Street between Cook Street and Union Street was lifted after three hours.
A man was taken out of the hotel in handcuffs and put into a police car just before 10.30am.
Police also escorted a woman away from the scene.
A witness told RNZ he saw two people arguing on the street. Soon after one of the pair "got up, put his hand in his pocket, pulled out a gun and loaded it and pointed it at him and said he's going to shoot him".