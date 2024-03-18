Monday, 18 March 2024

Armed police swarm Auckland CBD

    Specialist police groups are in attendance. Photo / Jason Oxenham
    Multiple squads of police officers armed with rifles and tactical gear went into the Goodview Apartment Hotel in central Auckland after a reported gun sighting.

    The standoff lasted more than two hours.

    Armed police on the corner of Union and Hobson Sts, Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham
    A cordon on Hobson Street between Cook Street and Union Street was lifted after three hours.

    A man was taken out of the hotel in handcuffs and put into a police car just before 10.30am.

    Police also escorted a woman away from the scene.

    A witness told RNZ he saw two people arguing on the street. Soon after one of the pair "got up, put his hand in his pocket, pulled out a gun and loaded it and pointed it at him and said he's going to shoot him".

     

    NZ Herald