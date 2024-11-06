Arrest after fire at Auckland mosque

Photo: Google Maps

Police have arrested a 19-year-old after a fire at a mosque in the Auckland suburb of New Lynn.

The man is due to appear in Waitakere District Court today on two charges of arson and one of burglary.

Police said they were still working to establish why the mosque on Astley Ave was targetted.

"Police continue to provide support to the Muslim community and wish to reassure all in our community that this appears to have been an isolated incident," Detective Inspector Callum McNeill of Waitematā CIB said.

Security footage showed a fire was lit after a break-in about 1am on Monday, police said.

It smouldered until just after 9am when it became visible and emergency services were called.