Auckland blaze fills air with toxic smoke

Firefighters continue to control the blaze at a South Auckland scrap metal yard. Photo / Mike Scott

A toxic smoke alert has been issued as a pile of scrap car parts blazes in South Auckland this morning.

More than a dozen fire crews are trying to get the fire under control on James Fletcher Drive in Favona which was reported to emergency services at midnight.

Speaking from the scene just before 5am, Fire and Emergency Waitemata assistant area commander Garry Lane said they responded to the third alarm fire where there were a number of cars used as scrap ready to be recycled within a large pile on fire.

The pile was approximately 35m by 35m.

“We have 14 fire trucks and approximately 40 firefighters at the scene,” Lane said.

“So our plan is in liaison with our management we are separating the piles out to make them smaller to be able to extinguish them quickly.

“It is a really big pile, 10 metres high.”

Lane said crews were working from aerial appliances and ladder trucks.

“We have got a number of hoses out as well.”

A Fire and Emergency alert at 6am advised nearby residents to close all doors and windows.

Plumes of black smoke have filled the air over the street.

A FENZ spokesperson said the fire had been contained to the scrap metal pile but it would be burning for some time.

“The smoke plume is significant and is likely to remain that way throughout the day.

“There are concerns the smoke from the fire is toxic and may affect people in the area. Auckland City Council environmental and pollution officers are also in attendance at the fire.”

Plumes of thick black toxic smoke have filled the air in South Auckland after a car yard fire incident. Photo: Mike Scott

FENZ said on arrival firefighters found a 70 by 70 metres, 10 metres high pile of scrap metal on fire.

“Up to 30 trucks and support vehicles have attended the incident throughout this morning.”

A resident said part of the road had been closed and detours were in place.

Many residents reported on social media groups they woke up to a very strong smell of burning plastic.

Jo Robertson lives around 8km away from the site of the fire in Favona.

Robertson told the New Zealand Herald the smell of smoke was very strong even at her house.

“It woke us up,” she said.

At about 2.30 am, she and her husband woke up to the smell of burning rubber.

“We went to all the rooms, around the house, and outside we couldn’t find anything on fire. But the smell was very strong. I had to turn the air filter off.”

King’s College is expected to close for the day due to the smoke from the South Auckland fire.

Students will switch to online learning, the Herald understands.

Otahuhu College is open but is closing early at 2.30pm.

Principal Neil Watson said if the wind condition changes they would be reviewing the decision.

Bus services along the road had been detoured as well, Auckland Transport said.

James Fletcher Drive has been closed between Beach Rd and Tui St.

Bus route 324 services will be detoured until further notice. The 05 bus stops between Savill Dr and Walmsley Rd are affected.