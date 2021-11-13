Auckland, Canterbury beating Southern in vax race

Click to enlarge. Source: Ministry of Health

Auckland DHB is the first to surpass more than 95 percent of the eligible population having had their first vaccine dose.



The DHB is about 6000 second doses away from reaching 90 percent fully vaccinated.

Across the Auckland metro DHBs, 92 percent have had their first dose and 85 percent have had their second.

Slightly more than 2000 first doses are needed for the whole country to officially reach the 90 percent milestone.

There were more than 6000 first doses given across New Zealand yesterday, with 16,608 second doses given.

In its 1pm statement, where it revealed there were 175 cases in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health said 50 of the 93 cases currently in hospital with Covid-19 are either unvaccinated or not eligible. Just eight cases in hospital are fully vaccinated.