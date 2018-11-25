Auckland hit by flash flooding

Emergency services are responding to reports of flooding in Auckland as heavy downpours hit the city.

An active front was moving over the North Island today, producing severe localised downpours.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is starting to get weather-related callouts as the active front marches down the country.

Fenz northern communications confirmed they were currently responding to two flooding callouts in Auckland.

One at a residential property in Titirangi and one at a commercial property in Grey Lynn.

WeatherWatch NZ posted a weather alert for Auckland, saying the heavy downpours and thunderstorms this afternoon were creating a risk of flash flooding.