The student hit and killed by a train earlier this week has been named as Vintonia Luka Viqasi.

Mount Albert Grammar School on Thursday confirmed the deceased was one of its students, killed at Baldwin Avenue Train Station on Wednesday.

Police were called at 3.28pm on Wednesday to reports a pedestrian was struck at the rail crossing.

The student's name was revealed in a verified Givealittle page set up to support the family with funeral and other costs. Police were yet to confirm his name to RNZ.

"Our family is heartbroken to share the devastating loss of little Vinnie Jr, also known as Buka who was tragically taken from us far too soon," the page, his aunt Angelica Lall wrote.

"Vinnie Jr was a much-loved son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. His life was precious, and his loss has left a space in our family that can never be filled."

She said any money donated would go "directly to (mother) Jahna Fiu, and their three daughters, Jorjia Fiu, Eden and Eva, to help with the unexpected costs that come with losing a child, including funeral and bereavement expenses and loss of income while they are unable to work".

"It will also give them some breathing room to take the time they need to grieve and begin navigating life without little Vinnie."

As of 6.45pm on Friday, more than $10,000 had been donated by nearly 200 people.

In an email to parents earlier this week, Mount Albert Grammar School headmaster Patrick Drumm said their thoughts were with the family of the boy and they were actively being supported.

"Our guidance team and pastoral staff are working closely with students and will continue to do so in the time ahead. We are grateful for the huge amount of support we are receiving from the wider educational community and beyond."

This story was first published on rnz.co.nz