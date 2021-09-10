Auckland teen charged with threatening to kill non-Muslims

A teenager has appeared in court charged with threatening to kill non-Muslims.

The 19-year-old appeared by audiovisual link at North Shore District Court this afternoon, one week after a terrorist went on a stabbing frenzy in New Lynn.

His name and identifying details are suppressed until at least next week. The Herald opposed name suppression.

He was charged with threatening to kill members of the Auckland community between July 13 and September 7.

He also faced two charges of supplying or distributing an objectionable publication on August 5.

Defence counsel Peter Syddall argued for name suppression, saying the man or his family could become targets of vitriol, abuse, or threats.

Judge Clare Bennett granted the man interim name suppression until Tuesday afternoon.

The 19-year-old will reappear in court later this month.