Audi driver escapes spectacular crash

By Natalie Akoorie of RNZ

The driver of an Audi A3 escaped a spectacular crash largely unscathed today after the car went up a bank, through a metal fence and crashed into a parked car, before finally coming to a halt on its side.

Both cars were extensively damaged in the incident, which happened at about 3.20pm at the Hamilton Radiology carpark on Tristram St in the Waikato.

A woman who worked nearby said she heard a loud bang and ran outside to investigate.

"I just heard a loud crash. It was very loud. And I just ran outside to make sure everyone was all right."

The worker said she saw the black Audi on its side and a man climbing out of the driver's side window.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency attended the scene, but it appeared no-one else was injured or trapped.

It also appeared nobody was in the parked car at the time.

An accident at the Hamilton Radiology carpark left the car resting on its side. Photo: RNZ / Natalie Akoorie

A motorist, who was driving past moments after the crash, said he noticed leaves and grass in the southbound lane as he approached a roundabout near Pak'n'Save.

That was when he saw the Audi crashed through the fence and into the Toyota Yaris.

The man, who declined to be named, said he saw three or four teenagers on the grass bank walking away from the smash and breaking into a jog.

He said it was unclear which direction the car was heading in when it crashed, but a northbound vehicle would have had to cross a grassed and raised traffic island and another lane with oncoming traffic before it could go up the bank and through the fence into the private carpark.

Police at the scene said they were unsure yet exactly what happened.

St John said they dispatched an ambulance and rapid response unit and transported one person in a moderate condition to Waikato Hospital.

It was the second crash in a matter of days in Hamilton.

An earlier incident involved a car crashing into the corner of a two-storey house on River Rd earlier this week, leaving a giant hole in the side of the house.