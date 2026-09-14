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A fundraiser has been launched to help secure a stable home and future education for the two children of a woman who died in a suspected murder-suicide in Nelson.
Tracey Schroder has set up a Givealittle page for her nephews, Ryan and Josh, following the death of her sister Nicola Yvonne Perry, 48.
Nicola and 49-year-old Brendon James Perry died at a property on Parkers Rd in Tāhunanui on September 4.
RNZ understands their deaths are being treated as a suspected murder-suicide.
The alarm was raised after a shotgun was stolen from Hunting & Fishing on Quarantine Rd in Annesbrook.
In a message accompanying the fundraiser on Facebook, Schroder said her family was trying to cope with the loss of her sister, and she wanted to help her nephews.
"My family are trying to cope with intense grief from the tragic loss of my sister Nic Perry, and right now the best way I can support my nephews is to help their futures, Nic would have wanted us to."
The fundraiser page said the money raised would go towards providing Ryan and Josh with a safe and stable home, as well as supporting their future schooling and study.
The fundraiser had raised more than $12,000 for the family by Monday night.
Where to get help:
- Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason
- Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357
- Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO. This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends
- Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Samaritans: 0800 726 666
- Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
- What's Up: 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787. This is free counselling for 5 to 19-year-olds
- Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 or text 832. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, and English.
- Victim Support 0800 842 846.
- Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254
- Healthline: 0800 611 116
- Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
- OUTLine: 0800 688 5463
- Aoake te Rā bereaved by suicide service: or call 0800 000 053
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.