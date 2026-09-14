A fundraiser has been launched to help secure a stable home and future education for the two children of a woman who died in a suspected murder-suicide in Nelson.

Tracey Schroder has set up a Givealittle page for her nephews, Ryan and Josh, following the death of her sister Nicola Yvonne Perry, 48.

Nicola and 49-year-old Brendon James Perry died at a property on Parkers Rd in Tāhunanui on September 4.

RNZ understands their deaths are being treated as a suspected murder-suicide.

The alarm was raised after a shotgun was stolen from Hunting & Fishing on Quarantine Rd in Annesbrook.

In a message accompanying the fundraiser on Facebook, Schroder said her family was trying to cope with the loss of her sister, and she wanted to help her nephews.

"My family are trying to cope with intense grief from the tragic loss of my sister Nic Perry, and right now the best way I can support my nephews is to help their futures, Nic would have wanted us to."

The fundraiser page said the money raised would go towards providing Ryan and Josh with a safe and stable home, as well as supporting their future schooling and study.

The fundraiser had raised more than $12,000 for the family by Monday night.

Where to get help:

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.