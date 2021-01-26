Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Australia bursts bubble with New Zealand

    Australia has put a stop to the New Zealand travel bubble for 72 hours after a South African variant of Covid-19 was detected in a woman after 14 days of isolation.

    Since October, Kiwis have been able to travel to Australia quarantine-free if they have been in New Zealand for 14 days or more and not been in a designated hotspot.

    New Zealand health authorities on Sunday revealed a 56-year-old Northland woman had tested positive for the virus after completing her isolation after arrival in New Zealand.

    Health Minister Greg Hunt said in Canberra yesterday all passengers from New Zealand with a flight scheduled in the next 72 hours should reconsider their travel plans.

    "They will, as a consequence, have to go into hotel quarantine, or such other arrangements as individual states may implement, for up to 14 days, but for a minimum of 72 hours and to have a test.

    "Anyone who has arrived in Australia on a flight from New Zealand on or since January 14 is asked to isolate and arrange to be tested and to remain in isolation until they have a negative test," Mr Hunt said.

    Prime Minister Scott Morrison has spoken to his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern, about the change and border authorities are seeking to communicate with passengers.

    Ms Ardern said New Zealand was confident in its virus response.

    "But it is Australia’s decision as to how they manage their borders." — AAP


     

