It's not uncommon to see the New Zealand and Australian flags mixed up at events in other countries, but it seems Aussies can have trouble telling them apart too.

At an event to celebrate 125 years since the Australian flag was first flown, 44 of them were meant to be flown over Capital Hill in Canberra.

But, as 7 News reported, only 42 went up - the other two were the near-identical - but a little bit different - New Zealand flag.

The blunder was spotted and the two rogue flags replaced quickly.

The current Australian flag was first flown above the dome of the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne on 3 September 1901, the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet said in a statement. Ever since, 3 September has been known as Flag Day.

Its design was chosen from more than 32,000 entries, beating one showing animals playing cricket with a winged ball and another with a kangaroo pointing a gun at the Southern Cross.

It did not become the official flag until 1954.

New Zealand adopted its design, also featuring the Union Jack and some stars, in 1902. A referendum a decade ago on whether to replace it also attracted some unique suggestions, most notably the 'Laser Kiwi', which has become a popular alternative at sports events.

"While our flag does not tell the full story of our nation, it remains an enduring symbol of unity and our shared achievements since Federation," the Australian government said.