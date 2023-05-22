Axe break-in at supermarket during Christchurch crime spree

Police cordoned off the Cranford Ale House in Christchurch after reports of a robbery. Photo: NZ Herald

Christchurch police were kept heavily occupied on Sunday night in yet another crime spree - as eight businesses were targeted across the city.

In one robbery, a supermarket in Wigram was broken into by an offender using an axe, while another led to armed police surrounding a restaurant.

The incidents began at Cranford Ale House in St Albans, when armed police responded to reports of a robbery just after 9pm.

Police said nobody was injured during the break-in. Officers - some armed “as a precaution” - made inquiries in the area after the incident.

At 3.30am, police were alerted to an incident on SkyHawk Rd in Wigram after reports of an offender using an axe to break into a local supermarket.

Less than an hour later, a store in Chappie Pl in Hornby roughly 3km away was broken into, and 10 minutes after that, there was a ram raid on nearby Carmen Rd.

The offenders had failed to enter the shop, according to police. A fog cannon activated when the offenders attempted to breach the entrance.

A second attempted ram raid was then reported on Main South Rd, where a technology shop was hit around 4.40am.

Then at 5am, four offenders used a car to attempt a ram raid at a business on Moorhouse Ave in the central city.

At the same time, Christchurch police were also alerted to a break-in at The Runway in Wigram, followed an hour later by a break-in at a Fish and Chip shop and neighbouring hair salon on Lillian St in Halswell.

So far, only one person has been apprehended after he was seen by a patrol unit jumping a fence on Halswell Rd.

The “young man” was located with items of interest and was taken into custody.

“Police are working with business owners to establish what has been stolen and are reviewing CCTV footage,” a spokesperson said.

“An examination will also be carried out on a vehicle left at the scene of the attempted ram raid on Main South Rd.”