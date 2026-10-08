The government has indefinitely banned taking some sea life from large parts of the Auckland and Coromandel coastlines.

The ban followed a review of intertidal species in the two regions, prompted by community tensions over harvesting from rockpools.

Fisheries Minister Shane Jones says fossicking in a rockpool is a Kiwi tradition that is being "exploited by a selfish few". Photo: RNZ

Fisheries Minister Shane Jones earlier placed a two-year ban on harvesting from intertidal areas in the northern Hauraki Gulf.

On Thursday, he said harvesting for a large range of marine invertebrates would be banned on Auckland's east and west coasts, Waiheke Island and Coromandel.

Certain species including cockles, crabs, kina and pīpī were excluded.

Jones said while he was reluctant to close coastlines, it was necessary to protect a broad range of species that were vulnerable to overharvesting.

"Fossicking in a rockpool is a Kiwi tradition. It's a pastime that's been enjoyed by generations of New Zealanders.

"However, it's being exploited by a selfish few who are taking far too much kaimoana. This behaviour is endangering these fragile ecosystems and putting at risk our beloved coastal areas."

Harvesting in the intertidal zone on beaches, rocky shores and rockpools - the area in and around where the tide comes in and goes out - would be heavily limited with exceptions in place for only certain species that could be taken sustainably, he said.

A two-metre depth limit would be used to define the area, meaning areas that were accessible at low tide would be covered by the ban.

New daily limits would also apply outside of intertidal zones, he said.

The changes would be in place until revoked by the Oceans and Fisheries Minister, with continual monitoring and review to determine their impact and whether further measures were needed.