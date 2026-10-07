Damian McKenzie will return to the No 10 jersey for the first Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park on Saturday.

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie has named McKenzie to start at first five in the absence of injured pair Ruben Love and Richie Mo’unga.

Beauden Barrett, tipped by many to take the playmaker role, will instead start at fullback in his 146th test.

Former captain Scott Barrett starts alongside Josh Lord at lock. There is unexpectedly no sign of Fabian Holland in the squad.

Tupou Vaa’i starts at blindside, Peter Lakai at openside and Wallace Sititi at No 8.

Apart from the 10-15 shuffle, the backline is predictable.

Shannon Frizell will make his comeback to test rugby off the bench.

Hooker Codie Taylor assumes the captaincy.

Mo’unga (calf) and winger Fehi Fineanganofo (concussion/hamstring) were ruled out of the test on Thursday morning.

“The Bledisloe Cup means a huge amount to this group,” Rennie said.

“There’s a lot of history and pride tied up in it, and every test against the Wallabies carries real weight for us.

“We have huge respect for this Australian side and the way they have been playing. We know we’ll need to be at our best.”

All Blacks team to play Wallabies

Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Leroy Carter, Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Tupou Vaa’i, Josh Lord, Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor (captain), Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, George Bower, Pasilio Tosi, Shannon Frizell, Anton Segner, Kyle Preston, Rieko Ioane, Josh Moorby.