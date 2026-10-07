The first sod has been turned on a 260-metre-long bridge on State Highway 2 that will stretch across Waikare Gorge between Napier and Wairoa.

Once constructed, it would be New Zealand's highest road bridge, replacing a temporary one-lane Bailey bridge that had been there since Cyclone Gabrielle destroyed the old bridge in 2023.

A bridge over the gnarly gorge has been talked about for two decades, but it was the destructive cyclone that finally resulted in the proposal becoming a project.

An illustration of the Waikare Gorge bridge. Photo: NZTA

There was no chance of the new bridge washing away, as Rob Partridge from the New Zealand Transport Agency told RNZ the viaduct would be the highest road bridge in the country, sitting 65 metres above the river.

"It's a unique bridge and it's a unique gorge. It's about 260 metres long and is a truss bridge. It'll span a little bit more than the gorge, so we can avoid some of the geotechnical and geological issues on the edges.

"It'll be quite an impressive sight.”

Cyclone Gabrielle severely damaged the old bridge in 2023. Photo: RNZ

Although it was expected to take four years to build, Partridge reckoned they might be able to shave some time off that.

"We've got a really good construction team on board and I'm relatively confident that they'll be able to exceed expectations there and bring this in a bit earlier than the four year timeframe we have for construction.”

Getting to this point had taken years of negotiations with the five landowners whose properties the road would cross.

The new Waikare Gorge road goes right through the middle of Ben Mackintosh's dairy farm. Photo: RNZ

Ben Mackintosh's family has been farming in the area for over 100 years and said the new road would cut straight through the middle of his best pasture growing paddocks.

"It's going to be a pain in the ass. During construction it'll be quite a nightmare.”

That's because of his 205-hectare dairy farm, about 27ha would be used to build the road over the next four years. It would disrupt his dairy farming operation and he was planning to drop down to once a day milking because the cows would have to walk further and graze steeper, tougher country.

"We don't really want it through the farm, but it's got to be. We can't stop it.

"I can see why other people want it. We'll just do what we can and move on," he said.

He could appreciate the benefits to the region and to farmers on the north side of the gorge, as the road was used by thousands of trucks and cars every day.

A one-lane Bailey bridge was installed after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: RNZ

Wairoa District councillor Jeremy Harker said the new bridge was a big win for the whole of the East Coast.

"It's also going to be good for the economy with [meat processor] AFFCO, our apples, forestry ... all this stuff that comes out of Wairoa.

"It connects us to the coast, to Gisborne and Tairāwhiti, up through Ruatoria and Waioweka Gorge ... it just makes it a smoother, easier better trip.”

Wairoa District Councillor Jeremy Harker says the new viaduct is great for the local economy. Photo: RNZ

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the cost of the project had been reduced.

"A focus on ensuring the project delivers value for money; it was initially costed at $350 to 425 million in February 2025 but that had dropped to $275-$325 million, thanks to competitive tender pricing, design innovation of the bridge structure and mitigation of some key risks.

"It's an exciting day for Hawke's Bay, with realignment of this vital East Coast highway creating jobs during construction and providing an efficient, safe and reliable road.”