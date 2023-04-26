Bar broken into twice during early morning crime spree

Anthony Carrington, of Sharkey's Bar. Photo: RNZ

The owner of a Christchurch bar burgled twice in one day says he is unsure whether the stress of running a business is worth it.

Two break-ins were reported at Sharkey's Bar and Cafe on Monday, during a spate of crime around the city over the past week.

The pub on Hoon Hay Road has been hit seven times since Christmas, and was one of several establishments broken into early on Monday.

Four youngsters aged between 12 and 14 were arrested on Wednesday morning in relation to a spate of burglaries and car thefts over the past week.

Sharkey's owner Anthony Carrington described the twin robberies as another "kick in the guts".

"I've thought about just closing up, because you think, is it really worth the stress?

"It's not a big business, it's been a struggle. I finally paid the bar off and then you get stuff like this."

A handful of bottles of spirits and RTD drinks were taken in both burglaries.

Carrington said the string of break-ins had been primarily committed by youngsters.

"One time they were seen unloading my stock out of a stolen car into a gang house, so the parents know they're going away and doing this, but what can you do?"

The Challenge service station in Hillsborough was ram-raided about 12.45am on Monday, with thousands of dollars worth of vape products taken.

Station manager Vasantha Chandramohan said the incident followed a break-in about six months ago.

Although nothing was taken during the previous break-in, the trail of destruction during each incident came at a cost, he said.

Two vape stores were also broken into on Monday morning, including Vape Crew in Linwood, which was left without multiple boxes of stock and a smashed door.

Retail manager Mandi Coles said each break-in took a toll.

"It's definitely emotional," she said. "All that work you do to be so easily undone is heartbreaking."

She said extra hours of her own time had been absorbed in the clean-up.

Vape Crew managing director Brett Nixon called for greater monitoring of youth offenders.

Police said the recent spike of offending was being committed by a small cohort, including a child as young as nine.

Superintendent Lane Todd said the age of the culprits was a big concern.

"It is a massive problem," he said. "We have some youth programmes that we're putting in place in Christchurch, which will piggyback off the process that's been running in Auckland for about 12 months.

"And that's making sure key agencies around the table are going through those cases on a 24-hour basis."