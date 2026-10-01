Otago know how to score tries.

It is stopping them that is the problem.

But luckily they have Cameron Millar.

The Otago first five kicked a penalty with the last act of the game to seal a tense 45-42 win against Auckland in front of 2763 fans at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Thursday night.

They have held on to the Lin Colling Memorial, and they have given themselves a shot at hosting a quarterfinal.

That is a good result for a team missing eight regular starters.

They were depleted, not defeated.

Otago also had a short turnaround following a 32-21 loss to North Harbour in Albany on Saturday.

Otago first five Cameron Millar kicks a conversion during the tense 45-42 win against Auckland at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Thursday night. Photo: Peter McIntosh.

It was a good display of character.

But there is plenty to work on ahead of the playoffs.

Defence will be at the top of the list.

They conceded six tries.

They also need a greater share of the ball.

Auckland dominated both possession and territory in the opening half.

Otago found themselves trailing 14-0 after a quarter of an hour.

Winger Cody Vai went in out wide and former Otago halfback James Arscott collected a five-pointer after Stephen Perofeta ghosted through a gap.

Otago looked sloppy and disconnected.

But their pack clawed back some momentum.

Otago lock Harry Irving is held by Auckland flanker Caleb Woodley during their NPC match against Auckland at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Thursday night. Photo: Peter McIntosh

They set up for a lineout drive and hooker Nic Souchon peeled off the maul and crashed over.

Auckland continued to get traction down the left wing. Vai was threatening to skip clear, but the try came in the middle of the park.

Centre Xavi Taele stretched out and planted the ball down close to the posts.

Otago struck back with a cracking try. Riley Lucas grabbed an intercept and got an inside ball to Slade McDowall.

The openside got bundled into touch but not before he tossed the ball to Joseva Tamani, who dragged two tacklers with him to the tryline.

But they could not hold on down the other end. Auckland second five Nikolai Foliaki slipped through two pretty ineffectual tackles to score.

However, just before the break, Otago fullback Sam Nemec-Vial scooped up a loose pass with 52m to run. He swerved around one defender and outpaced the rest to run in and cut the gap to 28-21.

Auckland had enjoyed 68 percent possession and 62 percent territory.

They should have been ahead by a lot more.

Finn Hurley punched through early in the second half, and Otago nabbed a fifth try.

Joel Lam made a menacing run from the back of the lineout and Christian Lio-Willie dived over from the base of a ruck.

But the tries kept coming.

Taele ran in untouched from close range for his second and Vai nabbed an intercept try.

It all came down to that kick and Millar drilled it from 23m out and 6m in from touch.

NPC

The scores

Otago: 45

Nic Souchon, Joseva Tamani, Sam Nemec-Vial, Finn Hurley, Christian Lio-Willie, Moana Takataka tries; Cameron Millar 6 con, pen

Auckland: 42

Xavi Taele 2, Cody Vai 2, James Arscott, Nikolai Foliaki tries; Stephen Perofeta 6 con

Halftime: 28-21 Auckland