Sunday, 30 August 2020

Updated 12.56 pm

Big fire near Twizel forces evacuations

    By Hamish MacLean
    The fire was first reported in a grassy area, but strong winds caused the fire to spread to a forestry plantation. Photo: Graeme Pennell
    Evacuations are under way near Twizel in the Mackenzie District as a fast-moving fire sweeps through the area.


    At 11.25am Fire and Emergency New Zealand received "multiple calls" of a fire off the Mt Cook Rd (State Highway 80) off Dusky Trail, a spokesman said.

    Four helicopters were on their way to fight a fast-moving 2km fire front.

    Police were evacuating properties along State Highway 80 in Canterbury.

    The fire was first reported in a grassy area, but strong winds caused the fire to spread "relatively quickly" to a forestry plantation.

    Multiple crews from Omarama, Otematata, Lake Tekapo, Burkes Pass and a command unit from Timaru were at the scene.

    Mt Cook Rd was closed to the public, he said.

    On Friday, Fenz issued a statement noting recent frost curing [drying], coupled with warm weather and high winds, would result in a high fire danger this weekend for much of Otago.

    Principal Rural Fire Office Graeme Still said the predicted strong northwest winds would bring warm, dry conditions, significantly increasing the risk of fires "occurring and spreading rapidly”.

    Fires that were normally easy to control would become very difficult during these conditions.

