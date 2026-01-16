One critically hurt in Auckland shooting

A police officer at the scene. Photo: RNZ/Calvin Samuel

A person has been left with life-threatening injuries after reportedly being shot in Auckland's Onehunga.

A police spokesperson confirmed armed police were in the area of Arthur St and had cordoned off part of the busy road.

Police said they received reports a person had received injuries consistent with a gunshot wound at a property shortly after 11am.

St John said they transported one person to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

An RNZ reporter at the scene can see detectives on the street.

Police tape surrounds a dairy and accompanying property on the corner of Arthur and Alfred Street. Photo: RNZ/Calvin Samuel

An increased police presence will remain in the area while an investigation is underway.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police.