One critically hurt in Auckland shooting

A police spokesperson confirmed armed police were in the area of Arthur St and had cordoned off part of the busy road.
Police said they received reports a person had received injuries consistent with a gunshot wound at a property shortly after 11am.
St John said they transported one person to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.
An RNZ reporter at the scene can see detectives on the street.
Police tape surrounds a dairy and accompanying property on the corner of Arthur and Alfred Street. Photo: RNZ/Calvin Samuel
An increased police presence will remain in the area while an investigation is underway.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police.