Body found after West Auckland explosion

A black plume of smoke could be seen drifting from the property in Don Buck Rd. Photo: Jo Rule via NZ Herald

A body has been found after an explosion ripped through a West Auckland property this afternoon.

The force shook nearby homes and blew out neighbouring windows.

A black plume of smoke could be seen drifting from the property in Don Buck Rd, Massey.

"A body has been located following an explosion at a Henderson address near Swanson Rd this evening," police confirmed.

"Police are carrying out a scene examination and are working to understand the circumstances of the incident.

"Police ask that the public avoid the area if possible while inquiries are under way."

Several residents said they felt the force of the bang.

A neighbour said the impact felt like a large shipping container had been dropped on the ground from a big height.

She said it blew out neighbouring windows and black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky.

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at 4.54pm and one ambulance and two support cars arrived four minutes later.

The spokeswoman said they did not treat anyone and left at 6.15pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman told Stuff three crews were called to a shed on fire in Don Buck Rd at 4.55pm.

The shed was "well alight", the spokesman said.