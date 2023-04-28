Body found in Canterbury confirmed as missing man

Richard Leman. Photo: Supplied

A body found in a car at an abandoned Canterbury house is that of missing man Richard Leman, police have confirmed.

Police were called to a property on the corner of Tyler and Durham Sts in Rangiora 11 days ago. Officers found Leman’s white Nissan Fuga in the garage, with a body inside.

Upon making the discovery, police began a homicide investigation.

Police confirmed this evening the body was Leman's.

Before the body was found, Leman’s sister Kim Leman Bennett posted on Facebook that he was last seen at a shopping centre in Rangiora at 8.20pm on April 11.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said last week police were conducting “extensive inquiries” to determine what led to the man’s death, including his movements and that of the Nissan in the week leading up to April 17.

“We are committed to establishing what has occurred and locate those responsible for this man’s death.”

Det Insp Syme this evening said an investigation was concentrating on Leman’s last-known movements and the movements of his vehicle before it was found.

Anyone with information was urged to contact police.

- ODT Online/NZ Herald