Body found in search for missing 5-year-old

Police dive squad search a pond looking for missing boy Kaizer. Photo: RNZ

The body of a five-year-old boy missing near Gisborne has been found in a farm pond near his home.

Kaizer went missing from his home in the rural Hangaroa district of Gisborne and had not been seen since about 2pm on Sunday.

Kazier's family have taken him home and have requested privacy to mourn.

Specialist search teams, rescue dogs, a helicopter and up to 300 people from the area were involved in searching for him.

An RNZ reporter at the scene said the pond was about 100 metres from the house.

The police dive squad spent about an hour searching before he was found.

Earlier RNZ reporter Alexa Cook told Checkpoint the area where Kazier went missing was a "really rough part of the country".

Kaizer went missing from his home on Sunday afternoon. Photo: SUPPLIED

"It's beautiful but it is steep, it's gnarly, there's lots of big high hills, low gullys, lots of ponds and rivers and waterways that can all be pretty treacherous for a little five-year-old autistic boy," she said.

She said people from Wairoa, Gisborne and even a busload of people from Tolaga Bay had turned up for the search on Monday.

Tai Rāwhiti area commander Inspector Darren Paki on Monday said there had been an "overwhelming outpouring of support from the community, with many people turning up wanting to help".

