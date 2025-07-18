NZDF rescues trio from life-raft in Pacific Ocean

A life raft alongside a merchant vessel. Photo: NZDF / supplied

Three people are safe after being rescued from a life-raft in the ocean following mechanical failure on their vessel.

Their launch was heading from New Zealand to Tonga when it ran into trouble on Thursday afternoon, around 350 nautical miles northeast of New Zealand.

A mayday was issued, and the crew activated an emergency beacon before abandoning ship for a life-raft.

The distress signal was picked up by a nearby merchant tanker, the only vessel in range.

Following this, a New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) F8 aircraft was deployed to assist.

"Getting on-board a large vessel on the open ocean from a life raft is not an easy task," Taylor Monaghan, search and rescue officer at the Rescue Coordination Centre, said.

"This was done at night, in trying conditions as well."

At about 11pm, the trio were safely brought aboard the tanker.

Maritime New Zealand praised the coordinated effort and quick action of both the tanker crew and the NZDF.