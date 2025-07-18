$22 million of meth seized at Auckland Airport

The unaccompanied duffle bags arrived on a flight from Malaysia. Photo: NZ Customs Service

Customs officers at Auckland International Airport seized more than 60 kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $22 million, from two bags overnight.

The unaccompanied duffle bags, which arrived on a flight from Malaysia, were identified by Customs officers undertaking routine screening of incoming passengers and baggage, Customs Auckland Airport manager Paul Williams said.

The officers discovered vacuum-sealed packages inside the bags, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

One bag contained 30kg of the Class A drug and the other, 30.3kg.

Williams said the quantity of methamphetamine had an estimated street value of $22.6 million, and could have caused around $63.26 million in potential harm and cost to New Zealand.

He credited the intercept to the "eagle-eyed and highly skilled Customs officers who once again prevented harmful drugs from entering the community".

"Its been a demanding year for Customs officers at Auckland International Airport, with organised criminal groups attempting to move increasingly large volumes of illicit drugs through the border," Williams said.

"While we work hard to support law-abiding travellers during the school holiday travel period, our officers remain alert to tactics such as drug couriers and unaccompanied luggage.

"This seizure is a clear result of strong intelligence, trusted partnerships, and frontline vigilance, and it sends a strong message to those seeking to exploit our border."

Williams said everyone had a role to play in protecting New Zealand's border and communities from illegal drugs.