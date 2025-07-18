Stadium street upgrades finished in Christchurch

The major street and water network upgrades around Christchurch's new $683 million central city stadium have been completed.

Christchurch City Council city infrastructure general manager Brent Smith said the Te Kaha Surrounding Streets package saw 350,000 cobblestones, 5176 plants, and 5.5km of new pipes added to the area.

The project was wrapped up about four months ahead of schedule.

"We want to thank all the local businesses, residents and commuters for their understanding and patience during construction," Smith said.

"The stadium sits at the heart of a busy neighbourhood and, while we pushed to minimise any impact, we know works can be disruptive."

The work, which started in July last year, involved upgrading the water infrastructure and roads around One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha to "support the growing south-east central neighbourhood and make it easier for people travelling around the stadium".

"We worked with our contractors, Isaac Construction, to find any efficiencies in the programme and get in and out as quickly as possible," Smith said.

Contractors worked weekends, occasional night shifts and a 57-hour "super weekend" to upgrade the water infrastructure under the intersection of Manchester and Lichfield Sts.

"The results are great. Lichfield St has been transformed into a multi-use civic space.

"This will be a key route for people travelling between the stadium and central city by foot, tram or vehicle.

"The paved street ties in really well with the High St upgrades we did last year and the wider area."

Smith said the sections of Barbadoes, Tuam and Madras Sts around the stadium have also been upgraded. They now have new footpaths, gardens, pedestrian crossings, and street and traffic lights.

"The final layer of asphalt on the footpaths around the stadium will be completed later in the year, in conjunction with the landscaping works currently underway within the stadium grounds."