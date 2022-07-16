Bone-chilling start to day for some

It's been a freezing morning for much of the country, with temperatures as low as –10C, and not much improvement forecast for the day.

Mt Cook Aerodrome was the coldest part of New Zealand this morning, recording a frigid -10.6C.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey told The New Zealand Herald it was a similar story across much of the South Island with Alexandra, Ashburton, Timaru and Christchurch all recording below-freezing temperatures.

"We've had some pretty cold temperatures, especially inland South Island but Mount Cook was the coldest reported."

Glassey says it will warm up slightly throughout the day, but not by much.

"It's going to be a sunny but cool winter's day for much of the country."

For people visiting Wellington to watch the final deciding test match between the All Blacks and Ireland, Glassey advises a jacket will be necessary.

"I personally think it'll be pretty good by Wellington standards with fine weather, light winds – but it will be cold, and by that time of the evening the temp will be dropping off so by the time the game rolls around it'll be single digits, so dress warmly."

Temperatures will fall overnight to hit below freezing again on Sunday morning.

"The reason for that is the cold southwest airflow over New Zealand and that's dying out so with the wind dropping off those temperatures will plummet. The central North Island, most of the South Island can expect frost again tomorrow morning."