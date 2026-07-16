Bouncers accused of Canterbury pub assault

Two bouncers have been charged in relation to an alleged assault outside a Canterbury hotel.

The men, aged 40 and 45, were issued with a court summons on Sunday in relation to the incident, which happened outside The Famous Grouse Hotel in Lincoln on Wednesday, May 6 this year.

They were due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on August 20 following a police investigation into the incident.

The incident was captured on camera. Photo: Supplied

Video shared on social media from the night showed two security staff kicking, pushing and striking an 18-year-old after he had been ejected for bad behaviour.

The footage showed the the accused continued to confront the patron outside the bar in Gerald St.

The Famous Grouse co-owner Shaughn McNabb previously said the hotel had since engaged a new company for security.

In May, McNabb said they would undertake a thorough review of what happened.

Only people aged over 19 were now allowed in on Wednesday nights when Lincoln University students traditionally go there.