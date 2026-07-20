Copper load of that! $200k of cable recovered in Christchurch

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Canterbury police unravelled an alleged copper thief’s plan on Sunday night.

Inspector Peter Cooper said police recovered $200,000 in copper cable and apprehended a man following a dramatic burglary at a commercial property in Lincoln.

"In his initial getaway, the alleged thief rammed a vehicle blocking his exit, before abandoning his truck - and stolen material - on Lincoln Rolleston Road and escaping on foot," Cooper said.

"The alleged offender’s scrap for freedom was short-lived, being foiled by the dog unit.

"The 53-year-old was charged with several offences including burglary, dangerous driving and intentional damage."

The man was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

The incident at Lincoln follows a similar alleged crime in Henderson, Auckland, overnight, Cooper said.

"Police are asking anyone with information about copper crimes, or of scrap copper that may come from suspicious origins, to contact police immediately.

"Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. To report burglaries and thefts, contact Police. If it’s happening now, call 111, for any non-urgent incidents, call 105 or make a report online by clicking ‘Make a report’."