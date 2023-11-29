Boy racers caught on camera tearing up Canterbury park

Residents in a quiet street are fed up with boy racers using a reserve as their personal playground.

A man who lives in Liffeyfields Dr, Lincoln, told Selwyn Times cars had been doing skids on the reserve at least three times in the last month.

Last Monday the resident was putting out his bins at about 10pm when he saw two cars in Duncan Reserve doing skids.

Thinking quickly, he pulled out his phone and started filming them.

Shortly after he pressed record, the two cars sped up the bank and back on to Liffeyfields Dr, speeding off into the night.

“The theory being in the world of idiots that race around in cars at night, it probably got a bit of a reputation of a place to play,” the resident said.

“It’s our ratepayers money that is used to fix it up.”

An aerial shot of the damage left behind by the hoons.. Photo: Supplied

The resident said he reported the vehicles to police via the 105 number, and was told police in the area would be on the lookout.

A police spokesperson said they have been unable to locate either of the vehicles.

The resident now wants the council to put a form of bollard or concrete block to stop vehicles driving on to the grass.

A resident on Liffeyfields Dr recorded these two cars at Duncan Reserve. Photo: Supplied

A Selwyn District Council spokesperson confirmed they received three reports of the incident on the Snap Send Solve app.

“We are looking into it and what the options are for preventing future incidents.

“We would encourage people if they do see people driving dangerously or vandalising a reserve to call the police and then to let us know,” the spokesperson said.