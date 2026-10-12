A seven-year-old boy who died at a Manawatū beach on Friday has been named by police.

He was Ryder Hayden Coley-Clark from the Whanganui District.

"Our thoughts are with his whānau and friends at this difficult time," said police in a statement.

Police were called to Tangimoana Beach Rd about 2.30pm on Friday after reports two people had been swept out to sea while swimming.

One person managed to reach shore safely, but the boy was found dead a little over an hour later.

Ryder was the third death at Tangimoana Beach in recent weeks.

Two people died when a boat capsized about 200 metres offshore from the Rangitikei River bar, north of Himatangi.