Labour wants to cut back-to-school costs for families by making school uniforms cheaper and allow for "affordable, generic" alternatives to be used.

Leader Chris Hipkins said on Monday that getting kids ready for school "shouldn't mean starting the term with another big bill."

"Families are already stretched, and school costs can push household budgets to the limit."

Hipkins said parents deserve a "fair go" and, if elected on November 7, Labour would cut the cost of school uniforms, bring back healthy school lunches and work towards restoring rural school buses, "taking pressure off family budgets."

"Cost should never be a barrier to a good education. We're focused on making life more affordable for families.”

He explained that school uniforms would be made cheaper by limiting the number of compulsory branded items schools can require and allowing affordable, generic alternatives that meet uniform requirements.

Under Labour, schools would be required to:

• Limit the number of compulsory branded uniform items families must buy.

• Allow affordable, non-branded alternatives that meet school uniform requirements.

• Take affordability into account when setting uniform policies.

• Track and publish uniform costs so progress towards making uniforms cheaper can be measured.

Labour's education spokesperson Ginny Andersen. Photo: RNZ

Labour education spokesperson Ginny Andersen said "schools can maintain their identity without forcing parents to pay a premium for a logo."

"If a plain navy polo does the job, parents shouldn't have to pay more for the branded version."

Cheaper uniforms were just one part of Labour's plan, she said.

The party would also bring back locally made school lunches from Term 1 2028 and restore the 43 rural school bus routes National cancelled, "where possible." It would work with communities where routes can no longer be reinstated.

"That means lower costs for families, reliable transport for rural kids and healthy lunches that help children learn," she said.

"Getting an education shouldn't come with a price tag that puts families under pressure."