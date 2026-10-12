People are remembering the life of a former Christchurch gang president who was one of the two men allegedly killed at a social housing complex on Saturday.

Police were called to a house on Olliviers Rd in Phillipstown about 12.50am, where they found two men in their 50s dead and two others with serious injuries.

Rodney Stewart Smith, 58, appeared in court on Monday facing two charges of murder, one of attempted murder and another of grievous bodily harm following the deaths.

He is accused of murdering Glen Allan Tukaki and Nigel John Robinson, and attempting to murder James Alan Dell, and wounding Shantay Marie McQuade with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Tukaki was a former president of the Devils Henchmen Motorcycle Club’s Christchurch chapter.

Tukaki’s friends and loved ones paid tribute to him on social media following his death.

His “little sister” Jayne Tukaki wrote: “Rest easy, Glen, love you always.

“It doesn’t seem real, just can’t fathom it. So many memories from our childhood to treasure forever.”

Another person wrote: “One of a kind who was a kind, caring fulla deep down.”

Another said Tukaki had “the biggest heart”, while a friend remembered him as someone who was “never short on offering a helping hand”.

Another wrote: “My brother, my president, see you over there some day.”

One poster remembered Tukaki as a “hard man” who rarely smiled: “When you did, it was a shock.

“But you did me no harm. I had a lot of good nights at the club with you. I will never forget you.”

Another person said: “It’s hard trying to put into words what someone meant to you when you’re still trying to wrap your head around the fact that they’re no longer here.

“You were family, you were a friend, and you were a gangster in your own setting. You lived life your way, and you went all out right to the end.”

Detective Inspector Greg Murton told The Press the gang connection was “very historical” and not a factor in the police investigation.

-Allied Media