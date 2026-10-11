A man has appeared in court charged with murdering two people in the Christchurch suburb of Phillipstown.

Two other people were badly hurt in the incident at the property on Olliviers Rd early on Saturday morning.

Rodney Stewart Smith, 58, is facing two charges of murder, one of attempted murder and another of grievous bodily harm following the deaths.

Poice were called to the Olliviers Rd address on Saturday morning. Photo: Louis Dunham/RNZ

He is accused of murdering Glen Allan Tukaki and Nigel John Robinson, and attempting to murder James Alan Dell, and wounding Shantay Marie McQuade with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has also been charged with intentionally damaging a car.

Smith, who appeared via audio-visual link, did not seek name suppression. He was remanded in custody until he was due to appear at the High Court later this month.