Police investigating a serious assault on a minor in Invercargill want to speak to a couple of “good Samaritans” who picked the victim up and took her home.

The girl was allegedly stripped and humiliated in a filmed assault by two older girls in Queens Park on Friday, October 2.

She was reportedly forced to remove her clothes and made to eat mud off the shoes of the attackers.

Video of the incident was reportedly shared to social media.

The alleged assailants have been charged with aggravated robbery, indecent assault, kidnapping, and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police on Monday said they were appealing for any witnesses to the attack to come forward.

“In particular, we want to speak with the good Samaritans who picked up the victim and took them home.”

Police said a couple in a vehicle that was possibly orange or a similar colour picked the girl up some time between 10pm and midnight on Friday, October 2.

"Police have been unable to confirm where exactly she was picked up from, but believe it was either on Kelvin, Gala, or Herbert St around Queens Park.

“If this was you, or you witnessed the incident or anything else out of the ordinary, please get in touch.”

Information can be provided through 105, referencing file number 261004/6085.

— Allied Media