A young girl was allegedly stripped and humiliated in a filmed assault by two older girls in an Invercargill park.

The victim was forced to remove her clothes and made to eat mud off the shoes of the attackers, Stuff reported.

Video of the incident was reportedly shared to social media.

The attack happened in Queens Park, the scene of a series of dating app attacks earlier this year.

Police said on Wednesday they had arrested two youths in relation to “a serious assault of a minor”.

Both youths have been charged with aggravated robbery, indecent assault, kidnapping, and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Further charges were being considered.

These youths were not related to a series of assaults that took place in Invercargill earlier this year, police said.

The youths appeared on Wednesday in Invercargill Youth Court. They were due to reappear on October 23.