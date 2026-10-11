Mystery surrounds a Dunedin man who needed “significant medical intervention” after allegedly being stabbed in the leg.

Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said police were called to Dunedin Hospital about 9am on Sunday in relation to the alleged stabbing.

Police spoke to the man who had been stabbed but he “refused to speak to police about what happened”, Snr Sgt Notman said.

“The altercation is allegedly around a stolen car and an attempt to recover said vehicle.”

The man was not co-operating with police.

The stab wound, while not believed to be life nor limb-threatening, “required significant medical intervention”.

Further inquiries were ongoing with the criminal investigation branch, Snr Sgt Notman said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz