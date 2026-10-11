A 13-year-old was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after falling through a skylight at a Dunedin school.

Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said two 13-year-old boys were climbing on a roof at Balmacewen Intermediate, about 6.45pm on Thursday.

“One fell through a skylight, breaking his leg, significantly upset.”

The boy was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.

Youth Aid was following-up with the other youth, Snr Sgt Notman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was treated at the scene and taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

Balmacewen Intermediate has been approached for comment.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz