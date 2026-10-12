One in three households are struggling to provide affordable, nutritious meals, a new survey finds.

The survey of 3000 people between July and August 2026 was commissioned by the New Zealand Food Network - which collects, sorts and redistributes bulk surplus food to more than 60 charities.

Of those surveyed, 31% said their household experienced food insecurity in the past year, a figure statistically unchanged from the 2025 survey.

New Zealand Food Network chief executive Gavin Findlay said food hardship had become a reality for far too many families.

"Access to food should never be uncertain, yet food insecurity continues to be a significant and persistent issue affecting New Zealanders across the country, from the young family next door to the older retired couple down the street.

"The latest Hunger Monitor findings highlight, once again, the need for continued support from government, businesses and the community to ensure food reaches those who need it most."

In the survey, 14% of respondents said they faced moderate food insecurity (forced to compromise on quality, variety, or nutrition), while 17% suffered severe food insecurity (enduring disrupted eating patterns and frequently skipping meals).

Almost half of those experiencing severe food insecurity rated their physical health as poor or fair, and 54% of that group rated their mental health as poor or fair.

In contrast, food-secure New Zealanders were vastly more likely to describe their mental wellbeing as good, very good, or excellent.

"The Hunger Monitor shows the physical and mental health toll facing many food-insecure New Zealanders," Findlay said.

"When you're constantly worrying about where the next meal comes from, it can wear down every part of your wellbeing."

The survey found the burden continued to fall heaviest on single parents, Pacific communities, disabled Kiwis, and renters.

Social stigma remained the biggest obstacle for people seeking help, Findlay said.

Awareness of food support services had slightly improved on the 2025 survey, with 58% of people now knowing where to turn for help - up from 54%.

Despite this, just 23% of struggling households received formal food support in the past year.

For those who did receive support, 30% reported that the relief was insufficient to cover their household's basic needs.

"If you don't measure something it's very hard to do something about it. Food should be one of those things that is a fundamental right for a human being. We have to have an environment where people have got access to sufficient nutritious food," Findlay said.

Even among New Zealanders working full-time, 40 hours a week, 28 percent had struggled to put food on the table while keeping a roof over their heads.

"If that roof over your head is 60 percent of your income, it doesn't matter how much you earn," Findlay told RNZ.

"Households with medium and high incomes, some of them are still experiencing food insecurity. Is it fair that somebody can't put food on the table for themselves or their family? Absolutely not."

New faces at Mission

Auckland City Missioner Helen Robinson said there was a constant stream of new faces coming through her door.

"Particularly in the last couple of years what we've seen is what we'd call a growing of the breadth of people who are coming.

"People who are in paid employment, sometimes even families where there are two or three people in paid employment, and they just can't make ends meet."

The most in need were parents skipping meals to keep their children fed.

"Fathers and mothers, particularly, will make sure their kids are looked after first - that they get to go to the doctor, that they get to go to school, that all their needs are met.

"The most food-insecure person in our country is usually a single mother."

Delphina Soti, the general manager of Auckland food bank Vinnies Tāmaki Makaurau, said fathers especially found it difficult to ask for help.

"It takes a lot of courage, they have this dream of being able to provide for their families. Males are our protectors and providers, and not being able to do that and being locked out of the system - the shame around it is quite debilitating.”

And with many New Zealanders struggling to feed themselves, she said fewer had the means to donate.

"With this kind of climate, donations are dropping significantly. We used to get a lot of gifts in kind and bulk products from different businesses, and we reckon that it's close to about a 40 percent drop."

Robinson urged the next government to take food insecurity seriously.

"We need a food strategy, we need to ask ourselves how we're going to feed all of us well, deep into our future, sustainably, that looks at the impact on the environment, the use of land, the role of exports.

"Without a food strategy, people like you and me are going to be coming here year after year as the depth of need increases."