A man has died after he entered a tiger enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in England and was attacked.

South Yorkshire police said officers had been called to the zoo on Saturday following reports a man had entered the enclosure, adding that there was no wider risk to the public.

"The man's family is aware and is being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time," police said in a statement.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park said it had closed after a "serious incident" involving the tiger enclosure and was working with authorities to ascertain what had happened.

The zoo remained closed until Sunday.

"The safety and wellbeing of our visitors, staff and animals remain our highest priority.”

The Siberian tiger, Altai, will not be put down, the zoo said.