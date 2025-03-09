Brian Tamaki says protests are intended 'to protect children'

Destiny Church's leader Brian Tamaki. Photo: RNZ/Angus Dreaver

Destiny Church's leader says he strategically planned the protests carried out at Pride Festival events by his Man Up followers.

On Saturday night, around 30 members of the group blocked a parade in Wellington by performing a haka.

The parade was about five minutes in when the Man Up members appeared.

The crowd yelled "you are not welcome" and police formed a line, trying to move them away on Taranaki Street.

Protesters at the Wellington Pride Parade. Photo: RNZ

Tamaki said they were making a stand to "protect children".

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau was at the start of the parade, joined by Wellington Paranormal actor Karen O'Leary.

Whanau said the protesters were there to spread hatred and bigotry and were not welcome in the city.

Members of the Man Up group also disrupted a Drag King's children's event at a West Auckland library a few weeks ago.