Broadcaster's cameras stolen from Hagley Oval

The first test is being played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Photo: Getty Images

Two cameras have been stolen from international broadcaster TalkSport at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.

TalkSport is one of the host broadcasters of the New Zealand-England cricket test series.

New Zealand Cricket said it was shocked to hear of the break-in and theft, and is offering TalkSport assistance in accessing equipment in the interim.

It said it takes its hosting responsibilities very seriously, with security and asset protection at Hagley Oval part of its hiring agreement with the venue owner, Venues Ōtautahi.

NZC said it is working with relevant authorities to ensure there is no repeat.